Governor meets ADGP, seeks report on security arrangements for PMs visit

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmirs chief of security wing of police Muneer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday briefed Governor N N Vohra about the arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state later this week.
"ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) Home Guards and Security Munner Ahmad Khan called on Governor N N Vohra and briefed him about several important matters relating to security management. He discussed the arrangements for Prime Ministers forthcoming visit and the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra," an official spokesman said.
"The governor emphasised the vital importance of regularly reviewing and effectively ensuring the security of all vital installations and sensitive establishments in each of the three regions of the state," the spokesman said.
During his visit to Jammu, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Tarakote Marg from Katra to Adhkuwari, material ropeway from Siar Dabri to Bhawan at Vaishno Devi shrine.
He will lay foundation stone of 1000 MW Pakal Dul HE Project and Jammu ring road from General Zorawar Singh Auditorium at the University of Jammu.
The prime minister will also address the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu).