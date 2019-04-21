Governor Malik, Mehbooba condemn blasts in Sri Lanka

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday expressed shock and anguish over the serial blasts at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka in which innocent lives were lost, and many were injured.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka," Governor Malik said.



Calling it a heinous act which attempts to spread fear and hatred, Governor said that the whole world shall stand united in the fight against terrorism.



Governor has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families bereaved in this dastardly attack and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

President Peoples Democratic Party and former cheif minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attacks as "barbaric acts" to create panic and hatred among people.

Mehbooba on twitter wrote: "Pained to hear about the horrific serial blasts in Sri Lanka. The sole purpose of these barbaric acts is to create panic & hatred amongst people. It would help not to draw conclusions by floating irresponsible & baseless theories."