May 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Governor Malik greets people on Jumat-ul-Vida

Governor Satya Pal Malik has conveyed his warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

Malik observed that Jumat-ul-Vida is an auspicious time to offer special prayers and seek blessings of the Almighty.

He prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of the State.

