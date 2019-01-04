About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor Malik greets people on Gurupurab

Published at January 04, 2019 05:53 PM 0Comment(s)453views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

In a message of felicitations, Governor observed that Guru Gobind Singh ji was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood and respect for women. He said that the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru should guide our endeavours to establish a just social order.

Governor expressed the hope that this auspicious occasion would usher the State towards peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and re-invigorate the valuable traditions which have been the hallmark of the glorious heritage of Jammu and Kashmir for the centuries past.

Governor prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.

