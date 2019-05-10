Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday emphasised the importance of State Vigilance Commission (SVC) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to work without fear and favour to ensure that corrupt elements are effectively dealt with.
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that P L Gupta, Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here.
Gupta briefed Governor about the functioning of the Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday emphasised the importance of State Vigilance Commission (SVC) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to work without fear and favour to ensure that corrupt elements are effectively dealt with.
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that P L Gupta, Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here.
Gupta briefed Governor about the functioning of the Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.