Governor Malik for SVC, ACB to work without fear, favours

May 10, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday emphasised the importance of State Vigilance Commission (SVC) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to work without fear and favour to ensure that corrupt elements are effectively dealt with.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that P L Gupta, Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

Gupta briefed Governor about the functioning of the Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.