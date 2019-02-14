About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor Malik condemns attack on CRPF Convoy

Published at February 14, 2019 06:00 PM 0Comment(s)1215views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday strongly condemned the militant attack on a CRPF convoy  at Pulwama in which many CRPF personnel lost their lives. 

Malik conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of the slain and prayed for early recovery of all those injured in the attack.

Expressing serious concern about the attack on government forces the Governor observed that the 'forces' responsible for insurgency in J&K are "desperate and frustrated" and they just want to prove their presence.

"Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility," Malik said in a statement.

Malik said "such actions will not deter the resolve of government forces and people, and we will finish these inimical forces to the last."

Governor has urged all the government forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

