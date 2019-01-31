Governor Malik

Dear Editor,
If Governor Satya Pal Malik really wants to know how much deep we are in corruption he must make a list of all those who have been appointed in the last six years and then see which parties they have voted for in the elections. We know the ‘dramas’ that politicians perform here. It is all about power and position, not only for them but their relatives and relatives of their relatives. When the Governor said he would expose the corrupt officials in the state we were happy that at least some one will be able to overpower these touts. But he too has been silenced. The muck in the system cannot be cleaned till someone from the outside cleans it. Being insider it is not possible. If only the governor will eradicate corruption from this state, it will be his greatest service to the state and people of J&K.
Manzoor Khan