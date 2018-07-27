Governor lays foundation stone of Jammu Writers’ club

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Governor N N Vohra laid the foundation stone of Jammu Writers’ Club here in the premises of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL).
According to an official, Vohra, who is the President of JKAACL, was accompanied by Advisors B B Vyas, Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai and Chief Secretary, B V RSubrahmanyam.
To be constructed over a period of one year at a cost of Rs 3.91 crore, the Writers’ Club will have a total built up area of about 12,000 sft, which will include a multipurpose hall with 126 seating capacity, green rooms for men and women, Art Studio, Library, Painting Display Hall, Reading Room, Coffee Lounge, Writers’ residence rooms and a Projection Room. The project is expected to be completed by May 2019, the official said.
Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, Secretary JKAACL, Dr. Aziz Hajini, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Addl. Secretary JKAACL, Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn were present on the occasion, the official added.