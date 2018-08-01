Governor launches ‘Swachh Survekshan’ survey

Srinagar, July 31:
Governor NN Vohra launched the “Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2018” at a function held at the SKICC, Srinagar, here today.
Advisor to Governor B.B. Vyas; Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Ms. Sheetal Nanada; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Mission Director, Swachch Bharat Mission-Grameen Indu Kanwal Chib, and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts participated in the launch ceremony through Video Conferencing.
The Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2018 aims to undertake a survey which takes stock of the progress already achieved by the Swachh Bharat Mission in rural India.
Vohra lauded the J&K Rural Development Department and the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts for their efforts in completing 93 % of the targeted Individual House Hold Latrines and Community Latrines. Governor observed that this is an outstanding achievement for J&K to emerge as one of the topmost performing states in the country when less than a year ago it was at the bottom of the ladder. He urged the Department of Rural Development to strive hard to achieve the first rank in this Mission.
Her observed that it becomes imperative that, in the next phase of this Mission, widespread awareness is created regarding useof the toilet facilities created at our homes so that we can become open defecation free in the true sense. He appealed to people of the State to become active participants in the Swachh Bharat Mission and contribute in making their surroundings, villages, towns, and cities clean and polythene free. He particularly urged the students and the teachers, many of whom participated in the programme, to become part of this noble cause.
Governor observed that being a clean country would enhance India’s standing in the world and boost our image as a desirable eco-friendly tourist destination. He wished high success to the Mission.
Governor released a booklet on “Success Story of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in J&K” and “Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2018 Guidelines” and the State SSG 2018 logo.