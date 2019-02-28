Governor launches SIMS portal

Jammu:
Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Wednesday launched ‘State Infrastructure Monitoring System (SIMS).
According to official spokesperson, SIMS is a the official portal developed by Department of Finance in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for management, monitoring, information and payment system of all infrastructure projects being funded through the Jammu Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).
Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary Finance, briefed Governor about the salient features of newly launched portal and apprised that it will provide a single platform for all the Departments to upload the information of their respective languishing projects. The Portal will also be beneficial for processing the payments in a streamlined manner for each Project.
Governor congratulated the Finance Department for taking this significant step towards e-Governance besides ensuring transparency and accountability in Government functioning. He observed that the portal will help in streamlining the monitoring and management of all Infrastructure Projects in the State that have been funded through the innovative mechanism adopted by the JKIDFC.
Choudhary also informed Governor that so far the High Powered Committee in Finance Department has cleared 2206 infrastructure projects of various departments amounting to approximately Rs 5300 crores. Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Abhay Kumar , State Informatics Officer ; Nazim Khan , Special Secretary, Finance; Showkat Mir , Joint Director, Finance; Shafaat Yahya, Deputy Director, Budget; Nimisha Abrol , Project Manager (IT), Finance Department; Rakesh Gupta and Shama Kanotra from NIC were present on the occasion.
