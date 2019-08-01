Governor launches Musical Fountain at SKICC

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik launched Light and Sound show with Laser Water Fountain in Dal Lake next to SKICC, Srinagar, on Wednesday evening. On this occasion, a 45-minute display of the show was witnessed by Governor and other dignitaries.

Dedicating this Musical Fountain to the public, Governor observed that this state of art musical fountain will certainly add another attraction to the tourist map of the Kashmir Valley. Regretting that the project was completed several months ago but had not been made available to the tourists and the general public on a regular basis, Governor expressed hope that in future such infrastructure will be opened immediately for the use of public.

Governor directed Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary Tourism Department to make entry free for children below 12 years and differently abled people. He announced that till 15th August 2019, entry should be made free for all persons who desire to view this show.

While acknowledging various initiatives recently underway by the Tourism Department, Governor expressed confidence that the remaining part of the current year will witness huge response of tourists particularly in the Kashmir valley. He also directed the Tourism Department to run a well coordinated campaign to ensure heavy rush of tourists in the winter months.

Giving details of the project, Choudhary informed that a cost of Rs.8.00 crore has been incurred on the project which will be operated and maintained by Director SKICC. Everyday there will be three shows of half an hour each and a modest ticket price has been decided. A separate gate for witnessing the show has been opened for the general public alongwith the ticket booth. The show can also be booked by the tour operators and hoteliers for the tourist groups.

Choudhary further informed that the Laser and Light show has been set up with latest advanced scientific technology including Musical Control, Programme control and Synchronisation of Melody, Rhythm Volume and Frequency and its Projection on Wall of Water Screen.

Choudhary also informed that similar project has been approved at Nigeen Lake at the cost of Rs.5.00 crore and construction is likely to commence in August 2019. Governor directed for its time bound completion and set the deadline as December 2019 for completion and opening the project for the public and tourists.

Among others, K. Vijay Kumar, K.K. Sharma and K. Skandan, Advisors to Governor; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor and other senior functionaries of the Government alongwith large number of stakeholders from Hospitality & Protocol and Tourism Industry witnessed the event.