Governor launches ‘J&K Role Model’ scheme

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 13:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday formally launched the J&K Role Model scheme at the Raj Bhavan here.
The scheme was introduced by Special DG, J&K Zone CRPF.
The Governor also felicitated the role models of the State on the occasion.
Lauding the role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in the State, the Governor appreciated the role of CRPF in the development of the State.
He complimented the force for carrying out civic action programme in the State.
He observed that the programme of high importance was aimed at motivating and encouraging the youth and to utilize the platform to prove their mettle in their respective fields.
The Governor noted that a role model was one who becomes an icon in personal life and inspires the others.
He observed that the youth of the State had the potential to compete at the national and international levels and there was need to channelize it in the right direction.
The Governor said the group comprising under-aged children had brought laurels to the State in different fields.
He said more and more achievers should be identified and hounoured under the scheme so that other youth get inspired from them.
The Governor noted that the initiative would go a long way in encouraging the youth and building the nation strong.
Complementing the achievers on the occasion, he said these role models were the real wealth of the society.
He desired that these children should be present on At Home function to be organized on the January 26 function.
Earlier, the Governor honored the role models of the State by presenting them mementos.
These 13 role models were identified as Hanaya Nisar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Rishab Verma, Bilquis Mir, Noor ul Haya, Jagmohan Singh, Diya Devi, Zainab Mushtaq and Deputy Commandant CRPF Rigzin Angma in the sports category, Dharam Pal in Agriculture and Tufail Fayaz in academics, Shabir Khan in social service and Assistant Commandant, CRPF Gul Junaid Khan in-charge CRPF ‘Helpline’ ‘Madadgaar’.
Giving a brief account of activities being carried out under the civic action programme by the CRPF in the State, V S K Kaumudi, Special DG CRPF said among several other schemes launched by CRPF, J&K Role Model Scheme is one among them.
He said the CRPF organized Bharat Darshan tour, sports activities, blood donation, and medical camps, educational counseling camps, besides extended marriage assistance to the poor and needy.
Kaumudi said under Bharat Darshan tour 356 youth from remotest areas of the State visited various parts of the country and got an opportunity to interact with the eminent personalities.
He said CRPF also launched Helpline ‘Madadgaar’ through which needy approached to get help and accordingly 3000 cases of different nature were attended so far.
Inspector General, CRPF Jammu Sector, A V Chauhan presented the vote of thanks on the occasion.
Inspector General of Police, S D Singh Jamwal and DIG CRPF Nitu were among those present on the occasion.