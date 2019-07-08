Governor launches 'Green J&K Drive'

July 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday launched the “Green J&K Drive” at a function organized by the Forest Department at Zabarwan Hills.

Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Direcetor General of Forests (GoI), Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner to Governor were among the dignataries present at the launch.

Governor, along with other dignitaries, planted the saplings to mark the beginning of a massive afforestation drive in the State.