Governor launches 19 ‘Government to Citizen’ online services

March 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, Satya Pal Malik Saturday launched 19 Government to Citizen online services of 07 Departments on State Services Delivery Gateway (SSDG) in a simple and impressive ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Jammu.

K Skandan, Advisor to Governor; B V R Subramanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Commissioner Secretary PWD(R&B); Saugat Biswas, Secretary, Information Technology Department; Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary Social Welfare Department; Veena Pandita ,Chairperson JKBOSE and HODs of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The online mode of Government to Citizen Services has been developed by J&K a-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), IT Department in collaboration with CDAC Mumbai and will be available on www.jk.gov.in. With the launch of these services, the total count of services which will now be available on State Services Delivery Gateway (SSDG) is increased to 26.

Biswas gave a detailed presentation of the SSDG project and informed that the newly launched services will benefit over 07 lakh beneficiaries every year.

In his address, Governor complimented JaKeGA of IT Department and CDAC, Mumbai for developing online services for different departments, which would eventually help the citizens at large to avail various services at the click of a button.

Governor observed that the online mode would avoid unnecessary human intervention and will speed up the public delivery mechanism besides ensuring transparency. He urged Secretary IT to incorporate more such online services and also develop a user friendly mobile app for this purpose.

Malik praised the efforts of SSDG team members of IT Department including Irfan Rather, Mohsin Wani, Naveed Iqbal, Arun Panotra, Perminder Singh Wazir from JaKeGA and Shabir, from CDAC in developing the facility.

He approved the issuance of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of over 20,000 cases of the beneficiaries of Udhampur District under Integrated Social Security Scheme providing old age pension, pension for women in distress and pension for physically challenged person, through online mode.

Governor also initiated the process of issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for employment through online system in which the first online NOC was delivered in Srinagar by the Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary which was viewed over video conference.

On the occasion, Advisor, K. Skandan emphasised the need to bring more services in the online mode to reduce pendency and also ensure transparency in the public delivery system. He also suggested that provision of getting public feedback about the services be incorporated for further improving the system.



