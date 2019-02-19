Governor lauds forces for killing three JeM militants in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesady lauded the army, police and paramilitary forces for killing three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in a gunfight at Pinglean village of Pulwama.
Governor has expressed grief on the killing of the army men and police man in the gunfight and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed sympathy and solidarity with their families, Rajbhawan spokesma said.
Governor Satya Pal Malik spoke to Brigadier Harbir Singh, Commander 12 Sector RR, and Sh. Amit Kumar, DIG South Kashmir and their family members and inquired about their well being.
He has wished a speedy recovery to them and other forces personnel injured during the gunfight.
Earlier, Governor had deputed Advisor, Sh. Vijay Kumar to visit them in Srinagar and ensure that the best possible medical attention is provided to them and other injured personnel.
Malik observed that it is a matter of pride for India that senior officers from the army and police are leading from the front in anti-militancy operations.
Governor particularly appreciated Brigadier Harbir Singh who had voluntarily returned from leave to lead Pinglena operation.
Malik is personally monitoring the situation of the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various Universities and Colleges across India.
Governor stated that the Liaison Officers appointed at major locations were found to be very useful and they have taken care of the safety and security of students from the State.