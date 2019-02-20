Governor lauds forces

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 19:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has lauded the army, police and paramilitary forces in killing militants in an encounter at Pinglena village of Pulwama.
Governor has expressed grief on killing of army and police personnel in the said operation and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed sympathy and solidarity with family members of the deceased.
Governor Satya Pal Malik spoke to Brigadier Harbir Singh, Commander 12 Sector RR, and Amit Kumar, DIG South Kashmir and their family members and inquired about their well being. He has wished a speedy recovery to them and other security personnel injured during the operation.
Earlier, Governor had deputed Advisor, Vijay Kumar to visit them in Srinagar and ensure that the best possible medical attention is provided to them and other injured personnel in the incident.
Governor observed that it is a matter of pride for the nation that senior officers from the army and forces are leading from the front in anti-militancy operations.
He appreciated Brigadier Harbir Singh who had voluntarily returned from leave to lead this operation.
Governor is also personally monitoring the situation of the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various Universities and Colleges across the country. Governor stated that the Liaison Officers appointed at major locations were found to be very useful and they have taken care of the safety and security of students from the State.