Governor lauds admin, forces for ‘event-free’ Yatra

Says Govt deserves applause for ensuring successful, event-free pilgrimage
Srinagar, Sept 06:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik today lauded the security forces and civil administration for ensuring successful and event-free Shri Amarnath Yatra-2018 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking during the Post-Yatra Programme at Shere-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, the Governor lauded the role of security forces and civil administration for ensuring the robust facilities for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra-2018 in the State.
“New Delhi always looks up to the successful conduct of the Yatra and our security forces, civil administration and army have proved that they can face any odds to ensure smooth and hassle free Yatra,” Governor said during the function organized by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.
“As outsiders we never come to know how many efforts are concerned for the conduct of Yatra but after assuming the charge as Governor in Jammu and Kashmir, I have come to know how much efforts it takes for the security forces and civil administration to make Yatra successful and event-free,” he said.
The Governor stressed that strict security arrangements were made for the Amarnathji Yatra and the Jammu and Kashmir government deserves applause for it.
Governor, who is also the also the chairman of Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) also hailed the efforts of local people and stakeholders—saying their participation and role was vital for the smooth conduct of the Yatra. He also thanked the pilgrims for imposing faith in the armed forces and registering themselves in the two-month long pilgrimage.