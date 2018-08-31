Governor is our man: State BJP chief

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Aug 30:
Bringing a political storm in Jammu and Kashmir, a video of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state president Ravinder Raina has gone viral in which he termed newly appointed Governor of J&K Satya Pal Malik as “Hamara Banda.”
The video has gone viral on social media which has attracted criticism.
In this video, Raina, who is also the legislator of the rightwing party from Nowshera is heard telling a group of people that the Governor is “Hamara Banda” (our man).
“Tell me what we had discussed four days back with each other. New Governor has come to Jammu and Kashmir. We did not want former Governor N N Vohra in State. Vohra used to do things on his own. Now, Governor Satya Pal Malik has come and he is our man,” Raina said.
As the political storm erupted, Raina came on the defensive mode and sought to clarify, “I only said he is people’s Governor. He is our Governor. He is the Governor of all the poor people, irrespective of any discrimination for Jammu or for Kashmir.”
Raina said the new Governor had a long political career and had been in Janta Dal, Congress and then finally joined BJP.
“He was the leader of farmers and Dalits. He fought for the poor sections of the society,” he said.
When the Governor rule was imposed in Jammu Kashmir, Raina said, “Vohra issued orders that MLAs could withdraw CDF or inaugurate the works done by them and all legislators, irrespective of their political affiliation, expressed resentment and opposed the decision because the assembly is in suspended animation not dissolved, yet Vohra stopped CDF of MLAs.”
He said that new Governor Satyal Pal Malik had changed his order and allowed the MLAs to use CDF for the development of their respective constituencies.
About the government formation, he said, “There was still two-and-half-year to complete the 6-years for the Legislative Assembly term. We are not in a hurry for the government formation. Our (BJP) MLAs in yesterday’s meeting decided that they will accept whatever is decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.”
He said, as per the scheduled meeting with the new Governor, they would discuss developmental issues, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat polls and situation of Jammu and Kashmir with him.
However, he ruled out any discussion on government formation with Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, senior BJP leader, Ashok Koul said, “The Governor does not belong to any political party. It is a non-party post. For the Governor, all are equal before him.”
Raina, an RSS activist has triggered several controversies in the past.
Along with other BJP legislators Rajeev Sharma and Gagan Bhagat, Raina assaulted independent MLA Engineer Rasheed inside the legislative Assembly for hosting a “beef party” at the MLA Hostel.