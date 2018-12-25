Governor interacts with NCC’s Republic Day contingent

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 24:
A Republic Day Contingent of NCC Cadets, representing all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.
According to an official, the NCC group was led by Major General Naveen Kumar Airy, Additional Director General, National Cadet Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Directorate. Brigadier R G Patil, Group Commander NCC Group Hq Srinagar; Col. S K Bijarnia, Contingent Commander; and Lt Col BS Taragi, Training Officer accompanied the Cadets. Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor was present on the occasion.
Governor complimented the cadets on becoming a part of the Contingent, representing the State during “Republic Day 2019 Parade” at New Delhi.
He observed that “being a part of the Republic Day Parade is an immense honour and participation in the Republic Day Camp helps the Cadets in understanding the diverse cultural and social milieu of the country. He wished the NCC contingent high success in their various competitions at the Republic Day Camp-2019”.
Malik, who was himself a trained NCC Cadet, observed that the NCC is an excellent organization which inculcates discipline and the spirit of camaraderie and resilience among youth.
He appreciated the rigorous training being given to the NCC Cadets and its usefulness in personality development and helping the Cadets join the officer cadres of the Defence Services.
Governor announced cash prizes of Rs. 50,000 each for two NCC Cadets ShikhiSambyal for winning a National level Essay competition and Ronak Manzoor for securing a silver medal at 5th Sqay Asian Championship held in Thailand in 2017.
Governor invited the NCC Cadets at the Republic Day 2019 “At Home” which is hosted by Governor every year, the official added.