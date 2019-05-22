Governor inaugurates phase-2 of JCR flyover

May 22, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of Jehangir-Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover here.

The one-and-half kilometer Rambagh-Alochibagh stretch of the flyover is expected to prove as a major traffic decongestant on grade roads underneath it including Rambagh, Solina and Alochi Bagh.

The flyover stretch has been constructed at a cost of 37.5 crore rupees.

The work on the flyover was started in October 2013 and the first phase of the flyover was inaugurated in 2018 by the former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.