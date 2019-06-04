About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor inaugurates Learning Resource Centre at DPS

 Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated a newly constructed building of the Learning Resource Centre for the specially-abled children at the Delhi Public School, Srinagar, here today.
Governor went round the building and inspected the teaching learning facilities at the Centre. He was extended a warm welcome with a speech and a dance presentation by visually impaired children at the Centre.
Later Governor visited the Tiny Tots section of the School where an impressive cultural program was presented by children to commemorate Muhammad Iqbal Day.
Governor praised the talent and confidence of specially-abled children and tiny tots and observed that to educate children is nobler than any other cause. He stressed that it is our moral duty to guide and empower our children with good values and scientific knowledge.
Governor advised children to read and understand works of poets and philosophers like Sir Iqbal who believed in discovering and nurturing the hidden talent with in every body with love and perseverance.
Governor invited children to visit Raj Bhavan to understand its functioning.
Governor was presented two books, “Luna Spark And The Future Telling Clock” written by Touyiba Binti Javaid, a class 7th student of DPS, Srinagar and “ The Crimson Curse” written by Shuja Tasleem, who also hails from Kashmir.
Governor congratulated the writers for their literary abilities and wished them success in all their future endeavours.
Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Parvez Ahmad, Chairman J&K Bank; Vijay Dhar, Chairman, D.P. Dhar Memorial Trust and Kiran Dhar were present on the occasion.
Principal Alistair R.A Freese extended his gratitude to the visiting dignitaries.
“It makes our hearts swell with pride when luminaries of such stature praise the endeavours of the school. We will strive to soar beyond the horizons we have already conquered,” Freese said.
The Pro-Vice Chairman, Vijay Dhar too thanked the dignitaries, and resolved that “the school will single pursue its mission to create an inclusive model of education, where diversity will thrive, and the less advantaged will find themselves accepted, cared for, and treated with dignity, and respect they deserve. This resource centre is a step in that direction.”

 

Latest News

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

Jun 03 | Agencies
Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Jun 03 | Agencies
JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

Jun 03 | Agencies
SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Jun 03 | Agencies
Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Jun 03 | Agencies
Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Jun 03 | Agencies
Charisharief woman

Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Jun 03 | PTI
Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam

Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Jun 03 | Umar Raina
Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car bombing kills 17 in Syria

Car bombing kills 17 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

Jun 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor inaugurates Learning Resource Centre at DPS

              

 Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated a newly constructed building of the Learning Resource Centre for the specially-abled children at the Delhi Public School, Srinagar, here today.
Governor went round the building and inspected the teaching learning facilities at the Centre. He was extended a warm welcome with a speech and a dance presentation by visually impaired children at the Centre.
Later Governor visited the Tiny Tots section of the School where an impressive cultural program was presented by children to commemorate Muhammad Iqbal Day.
Governor praised the talent and confidence of specially-abled children and tiny tots and observed that to educate children is nobler than any other cause. He stressed that it is our moral duty to guide and empower our children with good values and scientific knowledge.
Governor advised children to read and understand works of poets and philosophers like Sir Iqbal who believed in discovering and nurturing the hidden talent with in every body with love and perseverance.
Governor invited children to visit Raj Bhavan to understand its functioning.
Governor was presented two books, “Luna Spark And The Future Telling Clock” written by Touyiba Binti Javaid, a class 7th student of DPS, Srinagar and “ The Crimson Curse” written by Shuja Tasleem, who also hails from Kashmir.
Governor congratulated the writers for their literary abilities and wished them success in all their future endeavours.
Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Parvez Ahmad, Chairman J&K Bank; Vijay Dhar, Chairman, D.P. Dhar Memorial Trust and Kiran Dhar were present on the occasion.
Principal Alistair R.A Freese extended his gratitude to the visiting dignitaries.
“It makes our hearts swell with pride when luminaries of such stature praise the endeavours of the school. We will strive to soar beyond the horizons we have already conquered,” Freese said.
The Pro-Vice Chairman, Vijay Dhar too thanked the dignitaries, and resolved that “the school will single pursue its mission to create an inclusive model of education, where diversity will thrive, and the less advantaged will find themselves accepted, cared for, and treated with dignity, and respect they deserve. This resource centre is a step in that direction.”

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;