Governor inaugurates Jambu Lochan Hostel at JU

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor, University of Jammu, today inaugurated the Jambu Lochan Hostel for Boys, at the University Campus.
According to an official, this Residential facility has been created to meet the fast-growing requirements of residential accommodation for the increasing number of students every year.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor observed that great nations are not known by its high-rise buildings, bridges or Industries but by the Universities, intelligentsia and the quality of scholars they produce.
He said that the Universities in the developed countries have produced hundreds of Nobel Laureates. Governor also quoted Confucius, Gandhi and Lenin to emphasisethat a conducive atmosphere has significant benefits for teaching and learning in Universities.
Appreciating the ambience and cleanliness of the Jambu Lochan hostel, Governor expressed satisfaction over the standards maintained in the building and hoped that students will have comfortable stay during their study years at University.
He urged upon Prof. Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor of University of Jammu, to take steps for continued maintenance of discipline, decorum and cleanliness in the hostels.
Governor urged the Vice-Chancellor to work towards attaining A rank of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and raise its position from present 51st rank as assessed under the National Institutional Ranking Framework. He stressed upon enhancing academic standing of the varsity through promoting quality research and teaching.
Earlier, Governor went around the hostel block and inspected the facilities provided in the hostel. He was informed that a three-storey boys hostel building with a built-up area of 5,224 sq. ft comprises of recreational hall, TV room, multipurpose hall, Dining hall, state of the art kitchen and 40 rooms.
Prof Manoj K Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, while welcoming the Chancellor in his maiden visit, informed that University has set out ambitious plans to enhance its research profile and to celebrate Golden Jubilee year.
Prof Dhar underlined that the University is envisaging greater emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship and Skill development. He said that the University plans to establish a Business Incubation Cell and Industry- Academia interface cell for creating an ecosystem of innovation and Startups. Vice-Chancellor also reiterated that with the functioning of the Jambu Lochan Hostel, University will be able to provide accommodation to about 120 more students.
Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Registrar, University of Jammu delivered the formal Vote of Thanks. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Provost, hostels.
Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor was present on the occasion, the official added.