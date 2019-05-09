Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday inaugurated much awaited Grade Separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here.
The project has been completed in 4 years and rupees 64 crores were spent on the flyover.
The foundation stone for the Grade Separator was laid by former chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in December 2015.
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday inaugurated much awaited Grade Separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here.
The project has been completed in 4 years and rupees 64 crores were spent on the flyover.
The foundation stone for the Grade Separator was laid by former chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in December 2015.