Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday inaugurated much awaited Grade Separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here.

The project has been completed in 4 years and rupees 64 crores were spent on the flyover.

The foundation stone for the Grade Separator was laid by former chief minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in December 2015.