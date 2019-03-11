About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor inaugurates Dr. Karan Singh library for senior citizens

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday inaugurated Dr. Karan Singh Library for Senior Citizens at Gulab Bhawan, Jammu.
As per an official, Dr. Karan Singh, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC besides prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion. The newly inaugurated library hosts a collection of books in Hindi language.
Governor, in his address, observed that books hold great value in enhancing our understanding and empower readers by disseminating knowledge.
He emphasised the importance of inculcating reading habits among the people particularly the youth in the age of digital gadgets. Public library serves a purpose by providing a common place of knowledge sharing to readers in this fast paced life, he added.
Governor underlined the importance of recognising the vital contribution of writers in preserving our history, culture and linguistic wealth. He complimented Dr Karan Singh for his active involvement in carrying out varied activities for welfare of the public.
While praising Dr Karan Singh for this initiative, Governor observed that personalities like him have always given importance to book reading and complimented him for his endeavours towards promoting sharing of knowledge.
Governor also inspected the library and praised the facilities provided for readers.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Karan Singh said that the library dedicated to the Hindi Language is a gift for the people of the State. Not only senior citizens, but the youth are also welcomed to gain the wealth of knowledge contained in the books here, he added.
During his welcome address, Vikram Aditya Singh underlined the importance of preserving cultural heritage through books. Ajatshatru Singh, Member J&K Legislative Council, presented the vote of thanks, the official added.

 

Latest News

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Mar 10 | Agencies
Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Mar 10 | Agencies
4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
Indian team

Indian team's visit to Pak for Indus River basin inspection postponed

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

Mar 10 | Agencies
OBC community seeks Guv

OBC community seeks Guv's intervention for 27 percent reservation in g ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

Mar 10 | Agencies
Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
India

India's "claim" of shooting down PAF F-16 fighter jet "completely base ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Mar 10 | Agencies
Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Mar 10 | Agencies
One killed in Anantnag road accident

One killed in Anantnag road accident

Mar 10 | Agencies
NIA summon to Mirwaiz

NIA summon to Mirwaiz 'emblematic of GoI's repeated assaults on our re ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
ECI tells political parties to

ECI tells political parties to 'keep armed forces out of political cam ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor inaugurates Dr. Karan Singh library for senior citizens

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday inaugurated Dr. Karan Singh Library for Senior Citizens at Gulab Bhawan, Jammu.
As per an official, Dr. Karan Singh, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC besides prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion. The newly inaugurated library hosts a collection of books in Hindi language.
Governor, in his address, observed that books hold great value in enhancing our understanding and empower readers by disseminating knowledge.
He emphasised the importance of inculcating reading habits among the people particularly the youth in the age of digital gadgets. Public library serves a purpose by providing a common place of knowledge sharing to readers in this fast paced life, he added.
Governor underlined the importance of recognising the vital contribution of writers in preserving our history, culture and linguistic wealth. He complimented Dr Karan Singh for his active involvement in carrying out varied activities for welfare of the public.
While praising Dr Karan Singh for this initiative, Governor observed that personalities like him have always given importance to book reading and complimented him for his endeavours towards promoting sharing of knowledge.
Governor also inspected the library and praised the facilities provided for readers.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Karan Singh said that the library dedicated to the Hindi Language is a gift for the people of the State. Not only senior citizens, but the youth are also welcomed to gain the wealth of knowledge contained in the books here, he added.
During his welcome address, Vikram Aditya Singh underlined the importance of preserving cultural heritage through books. Ajatshatru Singh, Member J&K Legislative Council, presented the vote of thanks, the official added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;