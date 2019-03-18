About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019

Governor inaugurates 31st Police Public Mela

Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the 31st Jammu & Kashmir Police Public Mela at Police Sports Stadium, Gulshan Ground, here on Sunday.
As per an official, Dr. Rubinder Kour, Chairperson, Jammu and Kashmir Police Wives Welfare Association, lady members of the Association, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Kewal Kumar Sharma, K Skandan Advisors to the Governor, and Dilbag Singh , Director General of Police, were among those present on the occasion.
Governor lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the commencement of the Police-Public Mela. He paid floral tributes to the policemen and Officers of J&K Police who laid down their lives while performing their duties.
Governor, along with other dignitaries, went around the stalls put up in the Mela and showed keen interest in the exhibited goods. He interacted with the stall holders and appreciated the quality of products put on display.
Governor was briefed by Dr. Rubinder Kour about the aims and objectives of the Mela and about the activities of the Organization which are aimed at securing the welfare of police personnel and their families, with special attention to widows and orphans.
Governor was presented memento by Dr. Rubinder Kour, Chairperson PWWA.
A very large number of people from all walks of life attended the Mela and showed great enthusiasm in purchasing goods on sale, eating food of various kind which was being served at the Mela.
Students from J&K Police Public Schools and artists from various cultural organisations presented scintillating cultural items on the occasion.
Among others, the inaugural function was attended by a sizeable number of senior serving and retired civil and police officers, the official added.

