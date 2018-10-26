Governor inaugurates 3-day Kashmir Autumn FAM Tour-2018

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated a 3-day Kashmir Autumn FAM (Familiarisation) Tour-2018 at the SKICC here today. This familiarization tour programme has been organized by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir.
Nor’Azam Mohammad, Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to India; Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Rigzin Samphel Secretary Tourism; P.D. Tshering, Chief Post Master General, J&K; Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Tasaduq Jeelani Director Tourism, Aziz Hajini, Secretary JKAACL, Sulaiman Suip Director Tourism Malaysia, and distinguished guests from across the country were present on the occasion.
Welcoming the guests from the Tour and Travel Sector who have come from all over India to participate in this Familiarisation Tour programme, Governor observed that a tourist is as safe in J&K as in any other part of India. He exhorted the participants to encourage visitors to visit the State and experience its natural beauty and warm hospitality of the people.
Governor observed that the Central Government is making every possible effort for ushering Kashmir into an era of peace and rapid development and noted that Kashmir is witnessing a shift towards normalcy which is evident from the incident free and peaceful conduct of polling during the Urban Local Bodies elections in the State.
Governor appealed to the visitors to take care of sentiments of people from the State who go to other States for studying and doing jobs. Recalling the recent incident at Aligarh Muslim University, Governor observed that he has issued directions to appoint a Liaison Officer in every State wherever a substantial number of students from the State are studying.
Samphel highlighted the attractions for tourists in the State and welcomed the tourists to enjoy its hospitality. A Special Cover on this Familiarisation Tour by the India Post was released by Governor.
Santoor Vandan by Master Mohammad Abdullah Tibat Bakal, multilingual song performance by Rashid Jahangir, multi-lingual Folk Dances of the State performed by local artists, on spot Sand Art painting done by Ashok Bhardwaj, Shivali Jamwal and Renu Bala enthralled the audience during the opening ceremony.