Governor inaugurates 23rd PGRP of SKIMS, assures full support

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satya Pal Malik inaugurated 23rd Postgraduate Research Presentation (PGRP) Program of SKIMS Wednesday at SKICC. He was the chief Guest on the occasion. The official spokesperson said that assuring full support to SKIMS in terms of manpower, Infrastructure and other facilities he also resolved to settle issues pertaining to SRO 283 in order to bring SKIMS at par with AIIMS, New Delhi.

In his address Governor Malik desired that research being undertaken at SKIMS should be show cased to the world so that the growth and development that it has made gets noticed in the global arena.

B.V.R Subramanyam, Chief Secretary J&K who was Guest of Honor complimented the Director SKIMS, Prof. Omar Javed Shah for his valuable contribution in nurturing the institute which he described as one of the most prized asset of the State. He lauded the Director for the visible changes in terms of growth and reputation that the institute has recorded since he took over the reins of directorship. He praised SKIMS for providing expert medical services and excellent patient care to the common man. He further expressed that in terms of expanding the horizons of medical education, infrastructure and high end patient care facilities SKIMS would take the lead as a global centre for health.

Director SKIMS/EOSG, Dr. Omar Javed Shah in his address remarked that the institute annually provided treatment to approximately to 60,000 patients were striving to offer the best outdoor facilities to around 4000 patients who visit the outpatient clinics on daily basis. He informed the audience that the SKIMS will soon introduce the Robotic Surgery and expressed joy that the 114 research papers would be presented during the ongoing PGRPP. Omar while congratulating the students on the successful completion of the degrees hail the institute for significantly contributing to the medical knowledge poor of the country by admitting students from all other states to pursue their higher degrees. The Director also praised the organizing committee for putting the event together and prayed for its smooth conduct.

Dr. G. H. Yatoo, HOD Hospital Administration and Organizing Chairman of the event stated that this academic fest provided an opportunity for sharing, discussing and communicating their original ideas. He hoped that the activity would greatly benefit them as they would be presenting their work in the presence of learned experts. Dr Yatoo also informed the participants that the best three research papers would be awarded.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the faculty members, paramedics, supportive staff and other employees of SKIMS, Soura and SKIMS Medical College Bemina besides the faculty and students of GMC Srinagar. On the occasion current issues- Journal of Medical Sciences and quarterly magazine SKIMS Insight were released. The computer lab facility for Para medical college was also e-inaugurated by the Governor.

The PGRPP is of great academic importance held annually at SKIMS in which the outgoing Post doctoral, Doctoral and Postgraduate students of SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Medical College Bemina, GMC Srinagar present research papers on varied topics.