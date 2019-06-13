Governor inaugurates 23rd Annual PGRP Program of SKIMS

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Research vital tool to lead humanity towards progress’

Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the 23rd Annual Post Graduate Research Presentation Programme of the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre here today.

Describing SKIMS as a premier health care institution of Kashmir which is known for providing quality services to people, Governor observed that its focus on research has enabled it to provide medical services of a very high standard.

Governor appreciated the faculty of SKIMS for their efforts in making it a centre of health care excellence. He lauded the professionalism of doctors from the Valley who are serving mankind all over the world and bringing a good name to the profession.

Governor observed that research is the only tool which has led humanity to progress by leaps and bounds and assured full support to SKIMS in all its endeavours towards making it an autonomous institute with state of the art facilities in healthcare. He also observed that the State Government is committed to strengthen health infrastructure and opening of 5 more medical colleges with 400 additional MBBS seats taking total number of seats from 500 to 900, the largest jump in MBBS seats in a single year, is a big step in this direction.

On the occasion Governor e-inaugurated the Computer Facility Centre for College of Paramedical Sciences/ Nursing College of SKIMS and released four publications of the SKIMS including ‘Souvenir of the Programme’, ‘SKIMS Insight’ quarterly News letter of the Institute, ‘Journal of Medical Sciences Volume 2019’ and a magazine of SKIMS.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, appreciated the professionalism of medical staff at SKIMS and described it as a Pride of the State. He said that last few months are witness to many progressive outcomes in the overall functioning of the SKIMS and assured that the State Government is committed to support it in every possible manner.

Subrahmanyam stated that he was confident that with steps having been taken in the right direction to augment health care infrastructure in the State, J&K could become an important hub for Medical Tourism. He informed that two dedicated Medical cities have been planned to be set up during the current year and many decisions to ensure massive expansion of medical infrastructure have been made.

Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor, lauded the expertise of the medical staff of SKIMS and noted that people have trust in this Institute and assured full cooperation to further its excellence.

Prof. Omar Javed Shah, Director SKIMS and Prof. Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Medical College highlighted the ongoing activities of the SKIMS towards providing best possible medical care to the patients.

Dr. Ghulam Hassan Yatoo, Organizing Chairman of the program presented the Welcome Address and Dr. Haroon Rashid gave the Vote of Thanks on the occasion.