Governor imposing RSS agenda in JK: Vakil

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 29:
Former minister and Patron of Jammu & Kashmir Bachao Tehreek (JKBT) Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday said Governor is “intelligently” imposing RSS agenda in the state and the recent decision of turing J&K bank into public sector undertaking (PSU) will result in a disastrous situation.
Addressing a presser here, Vakil said Governor has no right to take such decisions as he is only temporary head of government and within 6 months his tenure will end.
He said Governor wants to convert J&K into public sector bank and provide benefit to vested interest people, he said.
“Governor should refrain from making such decisions which will have impact on people of JK. He should withdraw his decision as soon as possible otherwise JKBT will hit the roads,” Vakil said.
Reacting to transfers in administration, Vakil said from past two months there has been a deliberate change in transfer policy. “RSS background administrators are promoted in a state on higher posts and honest officers from the state are transferred in lower portfolios, he said.
“Governor is implementing RSS agenda in civil administration. Even our advisors are selected on communal grounds,” Vakil said adding that out of 4 advisors, 3 are from outside the state.
For people of Jammu and Kashmir, there should advisors from the state and governor has deliberately changed the portfolio of an Advisor from the Valley, he said.
Vakil said governor should refrain from making communal decisions and should prefer local advisors over outsiders in the state.
While hailing the Pakistan government, over Kartarpur corridor foundation, he said it is a welcome step. “It was initiative of peace from Pakistan and India should welcome this step rather than distancing itself from the ground situation,” he said.
Vakil said, dialogue is the only way to forward but the present government in centre has turned deaf ears to dialogue process. “They should initiate dialogue and end bloodshed in Kashmir”, he said.
Coming heavily on NC, Congress, and PDP for their “opportunistic” politics to save their ‘dynasty throne’, he said these parties have once again got exposed before the people.
He said alliance was simply to grab power as if it is their fiefdom. “They claimed formation of a government without giving common minimum programme which is otherwise a routine process when multi-parties form an alliance”, he said.
“If these parties stitched an alliance for the resolution of Kashmir issue, the situation would have been very different, Vakil added.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com