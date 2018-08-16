About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’

Published at August 16, 2018 01:29 AM 0Comment(s)57views


Srinagar, Aug 15:

Governor N. N. Vohra and the First Lady, Usha Vohra, hosted an ‘At Home’ at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, here this evening, to celebrate the Independence Day.
Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker, Legislative Assembly; Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of High Court; Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister; K. Vijay Kumar, and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisors to Governor; Judges of High Court; Legislators; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dr. S.P. Vaid, DGP; Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhat, GoC 15 Corps; a large number of serving and retired senior Civil, Police, Central Armed Police, Army and Air Force officers, Vice Chancellors, prominent citizens, and leaders of various social and political organizations were among the prominent persons who attended the At Home.
Governor and Usha Vohra interacted with the invitees and exchanged Independence Day greetings with them.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top