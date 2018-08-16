Governor hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’

Srinagar, Aug 15:
Governor N. N. Vohra and the First Lady, Usha Vohra, hosted an ‘At Home’ at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, here this evening, to celebrate the Independence Day.
Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker, Legislative Assembly; Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of High Court; Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister; K. Vijay Kumar, and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisors to Governor; Judges of High Court; Legislators; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dr. S.P. Vaid, DGP; Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhat, GoC 15 Corps; a large number of serving and retired senior Civil, Police, Central Armed Police, Army and Air Force officers, Vice Chancellors, prominent citizens, and leaders of various social and political organizations were among the prominent persons who attended the At Home.
Governor and Usha Vohra interacted with the invitees and exchanged Independence Day greetings with them.