Governor hosts ‘At Home’

Jammu, January 26:
Governor Satya Pal Malik hosted an ‘At Home’ at the Lawns of Raj Bhavan, here this afternoon, to celebrate the 70th Republic Day.
Dr. Nirmal Kumar Singh, Speaker, Legislative Assembly; Haji Inayat Ali, Chairman, Legislative Council; Sh. K. Vijay Kumar and Sh. K.K. Sharma, Advisors to Governor; Judges of High Court; Lt.Gen. Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, Colonel Baskar Singh, Republic Day Parade Commander and leaders of various social and political organizations were among the prominent persons who attended the ‘At Home.
The ‘At Home’ was also attended by serving and retired senior Civil, Police, Central Armed Police, Army and Air Force officers, Vice Chancellors, war-widows, media persons and prominent citizens. The invitees included a significant number of ex-Servicemen and the outstanding achievers in various arenas who had been especially invited.
Governor interacted with the invitees and exchanged Republic Day greetings with them.