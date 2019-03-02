Governor has no authority to recommend amendments in Article 370: Experts

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, March 01:
The constitutional experts in Kashmir Friday said Governor Satya Pal Malik had no authority to recommend any amendments in Article 370 that grants special status to the State.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, noted lawyer Zafar Shah, who pleads constitutional and legal matters in the High Court and the Supreme Court, said the State, being under the President rule, the Governor could not give the requisite concurrence to Government of India.
“It is a fraud on constitution. The Governor, being an agent of the President, can’t recommend Government of India to make amendments on Article 370 under 1954 Presidential application orders,” Shah said.
Terming it a dangerous precedence, Shah said Government of India’s (GoI) decision could be challenged in the court.
“There is no objection on the merits of amendment. The concern is in the absence of an elected government, who are the authorised body to recommend such amendments. How come Governor is taking such decisions on his own,” Shah said. “We are raising the fundamental question.”
According to the rule books, Government of India cannot amend 1954 presidential order on the recommendation of its own nominee. It has to get consent of the State government which means the elected government.
Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a constitutional and law expert, said the Governor cannot act as a substitute to an elected Chief Minister.
“The Governor is not an elected representative of the people. He is working at the behest of the President in the State. So, under the law, he has no powers to recommend any amendments in Article 370,” Hussain said. “How can Government of India appoint a person who will recommend its own government to make changes in the laws of a State?”
Hussain said by setting this precedence, Government of India could also abolish Article 35-A or Article 370 in future.
Former finance minister and senior National Conference leader, Abdul Rahim Rather said the Parliament’s legislative power over the State was restricted to three subjects: Defense, External Affairs and Communications.
Rather said if other constitutional provisions and union powers were to be extended to the State, “the prior concurrence of the State government was required”.
“Even that concurrence alone did not suffice. It had to be ratified by the State’s constituent assembly,” Rather said.
According to Article 370 (2), “If the concurrence of the government of the State be given before the Constituent Assembly for the purpose of framing the constitution of the State is convened, it shall be placed before such Assembly for such decision as it may take thereon.”
Rather said the State government’s authority to give ‘concurrence’ lasted once the State’s Constituent Assembly was convened.
“It was an ‘interim’ power. Once the Constituent Assembly met, the State government couldn’t give its concurrence. Still less, after the Assembly met and dispersed in the year 1956,” he said. “Thus, it becomes absolutely clear that the Governor doesn’t fit in this definition by any stretch of imagination. How can the Union Government’s own appointee give ‘concurrence’ to apply any provision of the Indian Constitution to the State? If he does so, it will be a clear nullity.”