Governor grieves over loss of lives in Doda accident

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday expressed grief over loss of lives in a road accident on Doda district.

Governor prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

On Tuesday, five people were killed and nine others injured when a landslide hit a mini bus in Doda district.

The deceased were identified as Mansoor Ahmad and his wife Gulshan, Mudasir Ahmad, Kamlesh Devi and Shakeela Begum, all from Doda district.