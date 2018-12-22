Governor grieves over death of Kashmiri labourers in Uttarakhand

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed profound grief and deep anguish over the tragic death of Kashmiri labourers in a landslide in Char Dham area of Uttarakhand.
Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Malik has announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, said an official spokesman.
Governor has asked the State Administration to provide every possible support to the bereaved families and be in touch with the Uttarakhand Government to ensure immediate shifting of the bodies to their native places in Kashmir.
He also asked the Administration to ensure best possible medical treatment for the labourers injured in the tragic mishap.
On Friday seven labourers belonging to Kashmir's Baramulla district were killed, and three others injured while another was missing in a landslide near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.