Governor grieved over loss of lives in Majalta road accident, announces ex-gratia

Published at March 02, 2019


Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident near Majalta in Udhampur district on Saturday.       

In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

The Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them.

The Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident. 

