Governor grieved

Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, FEB 24:

 Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over killing death of Dy S.P Aman Thakur, in an encounter with militants at Turigam area of Kulgam district.
“Malik expressed grief over the loss of life of the officer killed in the encounter and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul,” an official spokesperson said.
He said the governor also expressed sympathy and solidarity with family members of Thakur.
Malik also wished speedy recovery to the security personnel injured during the encounter, the spokesperson said.

