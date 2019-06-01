About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Governor greets people on Shab-i-Qadr

Governor Satya Pal Malik has felicitated the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Shab-i-Qadr.

In a message of greetings, Governor hoped that this auspicious occasion would bring peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Governor prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.

