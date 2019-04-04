Governor greets people on Shab-e-Miraj

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday greeted people on Shab-e-Miraj.

In his message of felicitations, Governor expressed hope that the celebration of this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony and brotherhood among all communities and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, also felicitated the people on Shab-e-Meraj, describing the auspicious day as an occasion for seeking Allah’s blessings and forgiveness.

Ganai, who is also the Chairman of J&K Wakaf Board, expressed the hope that the people of the State will maintain the tradition of mutual brotherhood and prayed that the auspicious occasion will bring peace and prosperity to the State.