Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Nauroz and Holi.

“The celebration of festivals is a valuable part of our rich cultural heritage which strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and amity,” said Malik, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

He also appealed to one and all to “join hands in planting trees for saving our rapidly deteriorating environment.”

Malik hoped that this Nouroz and Holi would spread happiness and joy all around and promote harmony in the state, the statement said.

Nauroz is also observed as ‘World Arbour Day’.