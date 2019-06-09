Governor greets people on Khirbhawani Mela

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday felicitated people on the eve of Khirbhawani Mela.



In his message of greetings, the Governor has observed that the festival is a shining example of communal harmony and brotherhood, which have been the hallmarks of the glorious pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir in the centuries past.



Governor prayed for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the State.