Governor greets people on Janamashtami

Srinagar, Sept 2:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people on Janamashtami and expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be a harbinger of peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the State.
In his message of felicitations, the Governor observed that the divine message of Lord Krishna, enshrined in the Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, exhorts mankind to strive for the ultimate truth and to do one’s duty to the best of one’s ability without being concerned about the benefits to be gained. He observed that adherence to such values provides firm foundation for the functioning of a harmonious society.
On this auspicious occasion, the Governor prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.