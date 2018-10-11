About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor greets people on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Published at October 11, 2018 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)60views


Srinagar, October 10:

Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child.
In his message the Governor has appealed to people to join global efforts to ensure a world free of discrimination for young women and girls and fight against the disadvantages and discriminations borne by girls everywhere. He stressed the need to strengthen girl child by creating opportunities for her education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protect her against violence and child marriage.
Governor sought explicit focus on collecting and analyzing girl-focused, girl-relevant and sex-disaggregated data, and using the same to inform key policy and program decisions and identify and track progress towards solutions to their most pressing problems.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top