Governor greets people on Int’l Day of Girl Child

Srinagar, October 10:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child.
In his message the Governor has appealed to people to join global efforts to ensure a world free of discrimination for young women and girls and fight against the disadvantages and discriminations borne by girls everywhere. He stressed the need to strengthen girl child by creating opportunities for her education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protect her against violence and child marriage.
Governor sought explicit focus on collecting and analyzing girl-focused, girl-relevant and sex-disaggregated data, and using the same to inform key policy and program decisions and identify and track progress towards solutions to their most pressing problems.