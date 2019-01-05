About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor greets people on Gurupurab

Published at January 05, 2019 01:32 AM 0Comment(s)270views


Governor greets people on Gurupurab

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Jan 04:

 Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday greeted the people of Jammu Kashmir on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.
In a message of felicitations, the Governor said that Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood and respect for women.
He said the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru should guide endeavours to establish a just social order.
Governor Malik expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would usher the State toward peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and re-invigorate the valuable traditions which had been the hallmark of the glorious heritage of Jammu Kashmir for the centuries past.
He prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top