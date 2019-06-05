About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Governor Satya Pal Malik has conveyed heartiest congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Governor prayed to the Almighty to keep the humanity firm in its faith and good deeds and bless people with a good life.
He expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which were the hallmarks of J&K’s glorious pluralistic traditions.

