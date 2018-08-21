About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor greets people on Eid-ul-Azha

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Governor N. N. Vohra has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and prayed for their well-being and prosperity.


In his message of felicitations, the Governor has hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and revive the glorious pluralistic ethos for which Jammu Kashmir has been known for centuries past.


Governor prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State. (KNS)

