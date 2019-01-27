Governor, Ganai congratulate Padma awardees

JAMMU:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has congratulated Narsingh Dev Jamwal; Fayaz Ahmad Jan and Tsering Norboo on being selected for conferment of the Padma Shri Awards for their valuable contributions in the field of Literature, Art-Craft and Medicine-Surgery respectively.
In a message Governor has conveyed his greetings and wished them high success in all their future endeavours.
Meanwhile Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai extended his heartfelt congratulations to the persons on being selected for conferment of the Padma Shri Awards for their valuable contributions in their respective fields respectively.
In a message, Ganai conveyed his greetings and wished them high success in all their future endeavours and urged them to continue mission of contribution in their respective fields, which would benefit the overall state.