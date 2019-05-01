Governor for mapping of ‘critical areas’ facing water shortage

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Tuesday asked the PHE Department to immediately carry out the mapping of vulnerable and critical areas facing water supply shortage and preparing a comprehensive Action Plan to deal with it.

As per an official, the Governor said this at a meeting held to review preparedness regarding water supply situation during summer season in Jammu Division.

Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Ajit Kumar Sahu, Secretary PHE; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, were among those present in the meeting, the official added.

While reviewing the available water supply scenario, Governor was informed that 25 % of the shortfall has been overcome by completing the ongoing water schemes and an additional 18 MGD capacity will be enhanced by December this year.

It was decided that the Water Tanker supply should be strengthened throughout the Division and Machinery and Transformer Banks will be established by the end of May this year for dealing with emergencies. Besides, the Department was asked to prepare a proposal for installing GPS system on water tankers supplying water.

It was suggested that a co-ordinated approach between the PDD and PHE department be adopted in maintaining uninterrupted electricity supply to the 66 dedicated feeders for supplying water to critical stations. Sahu informed that 33 new dedicated Feeders will strengthen the already existing infrastructure for uninterrupted water supply.

Malik asked the PHE Department to make suitable arrangements for Transformer repairs and the Chief Engineer PHE, Jammu, would be responsible for weekly reviewing the water supply situation, issues of leakages in the system and illegal connections.

It was decided that the PHE Department will generate awareness regarding water conservation, introduction of guidelines for installing rain water harvesting system in newly proposed buildings, establishment of 24x7 call centre for grievance redressal and introduce automated monitoring system at critical pumping stations, said the official.

The meeting also reviewed the funding requirements for urgent works in the Flood plains of rivers- Tawi, Chenab and Basanter and other big Nallahs of Jammu Division, the official added.