Governor for imparting quality education to youth

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 10:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday stressed on imparting quality education to the youth so that they could effectively contribute toward nation building besides pursuing their dream jobs.
Addressing a function organized jointly by the JAT Sabha Chandigarh, Panchkula and Rahbre Azam Deen Bandu Ch. Chhotu Ram Sabha, Jammu on the occasion of Basant Panchmi and 138th Birth Anniversary of Deen Bandhu Chaudhary Chhotu Ram at the Conference Hall of the Spiritual Growth Centre, SMVDSB, Katra today, the Governor observed that education was the key for ensuring holistic development of youth and it was their responsibility to ensure that quality education and ample extra-curricular avenues were given to the youth.
Union Minister for Steel Birender Singh, Union Minister of State (Incharge) for Development of North Eastern Region and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh, MLC Vikram Randhawa, Chief Executive Officer SMVDSB Simrandeep Singh, Chairman Rahbre Azam Deen Bandu Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Sabha, Jammu, M S Malik, and Surinder Kumar Choudhrary were present on the occasion.
Highlighting the contributions of Deen Bandhhu Sir Chhotu Ram, the Governor said that he was instrumental in protecting the rights of the farmers and for promoting welfare of the weaker sections of the society.
He said that his honesty of purpose, vision and idealism, brilliant intellect, deep humanity, his struggle and sacrifices would be remembered for ever.
The Governor also highlighted the initiatives of the Government of India for the welfare and development of the farmers.
On the occasion, he released a souvenir ‘Deen Bandhu Sir Chhotu Ram- 138th Birth Anniversary’ and a calendar.
Chairman Rahbre Azam Deen Bandu Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Sabha, Jammu, M S Malik presented the welcome address.