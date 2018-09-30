Governor felicitates winners of “Hunar-e-Kashmir” competitions

Srinagar, September 29:
Governor Satya Pal Malik attended the felicitation ceremony of “Chinar Youth Festival- Hunar-e-Kashmir” organised in the lawns of SKICC, here this evening.
Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt, GOC 15 Corps, Sh. Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor among many distinguished guests were present on the occasion.
TV personalities including actors Gurmeet Choudhary, Tina Dutta, Bollywood singer Javed Ali enthralled the audience with their performances on the occasion. The ceremony was anchored by famous TV actress Ms. Debina Bonnerjee.
Felicitating the achievers of the various competitions like painting, singing, calligraphy, instrumental music, cultural performances, Governor expressed his happiness to see immense talent in the youth of the State and observed that given appropriate platform and ample opportunities to the youth to express themselves, he is sure that they are second to none. He complimented the Army for organizing Hunar-e-Kashmir festival with the aim to promote peace and project creativity of the youth.
Governor noted that future of J&K is in hands of its youth who is exhibiting its extra ordinary talent in arena of sports, studies, and extracurricular activities at national and international levels.
Governor observed that noticing the passion for sports among the youth here, the Government is making every effort to strengthen sports infrastructure and very soon the State will have international level stadiums of football and cricket. He observed that his administration is working on idea of having State’s own IPL team and IPL matches will be played here once new cricket stadiums are approved by the experts.
Governor observed that his administration is actively engaged in meeting developmental aspirations of people. He urged people to bring into government authorities’ notice any matter of public importance and his administration will ensure its speedy resolution.
Besides winners of various competitions organised in “Hunar-e-Kashmir” festival, Governor felicitated participants and medal winners of Asian Games 2018 from the State including Bronze medallist in Wushu Surya Bhanu Pratap, Coach Kuldeep Handoo, Bilquis Mir, Referee Water Sports, Sh. Danish Sharma, Kurash sports,and Jabeena Akhtar, Wushu Player.
Governor also gave prizes to winners of Mountain Cycle Expedition, and Jhelum Football Championship (Boys and Girls).