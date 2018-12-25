Governor extends Christmas greetings

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 24:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.
In a message, Governor said that over the past centuries the teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, compassion and brotherhood, have guided human beings on the path of righteousness. He observed that the message of Lord Christ is perhaps more relevant today than ever before, when the world is faced with increasing hatred, intolerance and violence.
Governor expressed hope that the celebration of this joyous occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, and re-invigorate the secular and pluralistic traditions for which Jammu and Kashmir was known in the centuries gone by.
Governor wished the people a bright and merry Christmas and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.